Tom Brady Says He Had COVID-19 in February After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady says he tested positive for COVID-19 in February, shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV parade. The quarterback shared the news in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday.
Brady said he has since been vaccinated, but thinks the upcoming season will be "challenging" amid the continued spread of the virus.
"And I think [COVID-19] going to be challenging this year," he said. "I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."
The players on the Buccaneers are all vaccinated, but Brady anticipates some players contracting the virus regardless, especially because vaccinated players will have fewer movement restrictions than last year.
"It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it," he said.
Brady made headlines last February as he and his teammates celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, Florida. At one point, Brady was seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy over the water to his teammate Rob Gronkowski's watercraft.
"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment," Brady said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March. "There was not a thought. It was just, 'This seems like really fun to do!'"
"I found out later that, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet," he added with a laugh.
