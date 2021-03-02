Tom Brady Jokes About Stumbling After Super Bowl Boat Parade

Tom Brady is in the hot seat -- sort of. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to be a little embarrassed while getting grilled by James Corden on his trophy-tossing boat party after the big game.

Brady, 43, laughed off questions about the incident while appearing virtually on Tuesday's The Late Late Show -- especially when Corden asked what he was thinking when he tossed his prized Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during a waterway parade in Florida.

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment," Brady said after Corden played a clip of the risky toss. "There was not a thought. It was just, 'This seems like really fun to do!'"

Luckily, the coveted trophy was caught by teammate Cameron Brate, and Brady said was was "so happy" for Brate's trophy-handling skills.

"I found out later that, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet," Brady said with a laugh.

Corden then played a clip of Brady after the players got off their parade boats, and the celebrated quarterback appeared to be unable to walk without help from a teammate, as he stumbled off the dock.

"Is this sea legs or, dare I say it, a touch of tequila?" Corden asked.

"Oh man, well, I think a little of both," Brady said. "I will say it was a moment of celebration. I'm happy to be on land, in that moment, and I'm happy to be surrounded by my fellow quarterback [Ryan Griffin], in the right place at the right time."

"Who could have a friend better than that?" Brady added with a laugh. "Just making sure I was so comfortable walking off the boat like that?"

Brady also reflected on the win itself -- specifically, his wife Gisele Bündchen's first few words for him after they reunited on the field in a rain of confetti and cheers.

"I see my oldest son run over to me, and I gave him a big hug, and I saw my two little ones, and all of the sudden I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug. And just as I did it, she says, 'What more do you have to prove?'" Brady recalled with a smile.

"And what did you say in that moment?" Corden pressed.

"I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to think of a way to change the subject really quick," Brady added.

Although with the season over, Brady said the transition back to regular domestic life can be a jarring transition, comparing it to suddenly stepping off a treadmill at top speed. However, after months of getting up and focusing on just training and playing, he's remembering the details about his real, off-season life.

"I'm just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher," Brady said. "Where the broom is, and where the vacuum is."

For more on Brady's historic Super Bowl victory, check out the video below.

