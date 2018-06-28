Tom Brady Has Another Athlete in the Family! Check Out Daughter Vivian's Soccer Skills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a little athlete in the making!

On Wednesday, Bundchen posted an adorable snap of their 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, kicking a yellow Brazil branded soccer ball ahead of the country's World Cup match against Serbia. Clad in a Brazil jersey and white shorts, a grinning Vivian wore her hair — which greatly resembles her mom's famous locks — in precious pigtails.

"The 12th player is ready! Go Brazil" the 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel captioned the sweet shot in Portuguese.

In her Instagram story, Bundchen also posted a video of Vivian excitedly making a goal while kicking the ball around. Brazil, who made two goals of their own in the match, defeated Serbia and will face Mexico the second round of the World Cup.

Instagram

Brady got in on the World Cup action, too. The 40-year-old New England Patriots star posted a photo of himself to his Instagram Story, holding up Brazilian soccer star Thiago Silva's jersey, and passing along his congratulations to the team. "Congrats Brazil and @thiagosilva_33," he captioned the pic where he's wearing a brown hat, navy jacket and khaki pants.

Instagram

This isn't the only time the Brady-Bundchen clan has shared their allegiance to the Brazilian team. Last week, the model posted a pic wearing a yellow Brazil T-shirt and holding her dogs while lounging on the couch.

Torcida organizada!! ✅ Vai Brasil!!!💛💚 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

The couple — who have been together 11 years — seem more in love than ever. The pair have two children, daughter Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin, and Brady has a 10-year-old son, John, from a previous relationship.

"I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night," Brady recently told Oprah Winfrey of Bundchen. "She makes me laugh. She flies in the sky and she's so creative and I'm very rooted. So she stretches me in ways without her I couldn't be stretched. She can always count on me and I can always count on her."

Here's more on their home life:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady On the Best Part of Being Married to Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid on Tom Brady's Proposal, What She Loves Most About Being a Mom and More

Tom Brady Puts His Love for Gisele Bundchen on Display by Wearing 'I Heart Gisele' Shirt

Related Gallery