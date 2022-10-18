Tom Brady is having a tough week. The 45-year-old NFL pro was photographed without his wedding ring over the weekend amid speculation that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is crumbling, just hours before losing his cool on the football field during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady opened up about how he's handling the stress in a new interview on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, released on Monday.

"I'd be better if we're taking care of business with wins, but I'm alive and waking up so having a little perspective," he said, regarding his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' brutal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. "I'm doing OK, and just looking forward to getting back to work this week and trying to get some improvements made and put our best foot forward next Sunday in Carolina."

Brady was spotted screaming at three of his offensive linemen during Sunday's matchup, with CBS News reporting that he said, "You are so much better than the way you're f**king playing!" Announcer Joe Davis remarked that Brady was "fired up" during the exchange.

It was his second highly emotional outburst this season, after throwing a tablet on the ground in week two.

"I do think that it's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns," Brady cracked, referring to his latest outburst. "So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs usually ... they used to kinda keep you from showing you in those moments, but now it's kinda for the world to see. So, that's just the way it is."

Asked how his teammates responded to the verbal lashing, he said, "It's all good. I think I have a great rapport with all my teammmates and they know that the only reason I'm doing it is to try and motivate them and try to get us to a higher level."

He added, "That's my job. I'm a quarterback."

Brady noted that the entire team is "kinda licking our wounds" amid a disappointing performance six weeks into the season.

"It wasn't my best," he continued of his own Sunday showing. "I've got to get back to what I'm good at, which is identifying the right play to get into. That was a failed outcome mentally and physically."

On Friday, Brady attended the surprise wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in New York City -- without his wife. A source told ET earlier this month that the quarterback is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family as the couple's marriage appears to be ending.

“Tom isn't taking things well,” the source said. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

The source added that the signs of the supermodel ending their marriage are there, as she has moved forward with retaining a divorce lawyer.

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans,” the source noted. “At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets.”

Bundchen was first sighted without her wedding ring earlier this month and has been notably absent from Brady's games. On Sunday, Brady was photographed leaving his hotel with his own bare ring finger.

Brady was asked during last week's podcast about Mental Health Day and how he's taking care of his own mental and emotional wellbeing.

"Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health," he responded. "You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. You know, I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"

He continued, "I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, suck it up and deal with it. And I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have. And also, you know, I think there's part of us that are held to a certain standard that we're almost inhuman. You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, you know, ‘I'm only human.’ We are only human. We're not inhuman. We're not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us."

"There was a lot of things that I was going through when I was 20. There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There’s things I’m going through in my 40s. And its life," Brady concluded. "And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can."

