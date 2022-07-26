Imagine being a fly on the wall at this dinner!

On Monday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, were photographed stepping out at The Twenty Two restaurant in London -- and it seems they weren't alone. Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise was also spotted heading to the restaurant. While it's unclear if the three dined together or it was pure coincidence that they chose the same restaurant for their nights out, the two have a common interest: outer space.

In May 2020, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed Cruise will be making a movie at the International Space Station. "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!" Bridenstine tweeted at the time. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

At the time, he was reported to be collaborating with Elon Musk’s Space X, however it's unclear if that is still the case.

Meanwhile, Bezos' Blue Origin has been conducting human flights to outer space, including for William Shatner, who became the oldest person to travel to space.

