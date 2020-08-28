Hello there, Bella Cruise! The 27-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman made a rare appearance on her Instagram page earlier this week, snapping a mirror selfie that featured her dark brunette locks.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter," she captioned the sparkly photo, which features her wearing a pageboy cap and black top.

The artist and T-shirt designer has only posted one other photo of herself to her page. The shot from back in May features Bella's nose ring and several small arm tattoos including a pineapple.

Bella launched her T-shirt line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018 and ET spoke with her famous mom at the time, who called the endeavor "very exciting."

"I think it's such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She's always been able to draw," Kidman, 53, said.

As for whether a love of fashion runs in the family, the Oscar winner added, "I don't have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely."

Bella -- along with her 25-year-old brother, Connor -- was adopted by Kidman and Cruise in 2000, just prior to their 2001 divorce.

