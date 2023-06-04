Connor Cruise is enjoying summer on the golf course!

The 28-year-old son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a rare photo of himself at the Belleair Country Club in Florida.

In the shot, Connor poses in a blue checkered polo shirt, shades, and a hat and flashes a peace sign while posing for the selfie alongside two friends.

The smiling shot was taken in Belleair, a city just a few miles away from Clearwater, Florida which, as of 2019, Connor calls home.

The re-post marks the first from Connor since an April 29 photo, which also saw the son of two of Hollywood's most famous actors, on the golf course. This time, Connor was seen at the Pelican Golf Club, also in Belleair. He rocked a similar fit, wearing in the pic, wearing a striped polo shirt, gray shorts, shades, and a hat, flashing a thumbs up while standing next to a friend on the green.

He captioned the post with some golfing emojis.

Connor has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent years despite his famous parents. He did, however, attend the Diesel Fashion Show for Milan Fashion Week in February.

Cruise and Kidman adopted both Connor and his older biological sister, 30-year-old Bella Cruise, when they were still married.

Kidman, 55, and Cruise, 60, were married in 1990 before splitting in 2001.

While public appearances from the 28-year-old are few and far between, Connor has been photographed alongside his famous father on multiple occasions over the years, including an appearance at a 2021 October Los Angeles Dodgers game in San Francisco. The pair were photographed sitting side-by-side in the stands as Cruise took photos with fans.

Cruise and Connor were also photographed together in October 2019 in London before boarding a private helicopter.

In addition to Connor and Bella, Cruise shares 17-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. Kidman, meanwhile, is also mom to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, with husband, Keith Urban.

