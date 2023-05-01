Connor Cruise is working on his golf game. The 28-year-old son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare photo of himself at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

In the shot, Connor poses in a striped polo shirt, gray shorts, shades, and a hat, flashing a thumbs up while standing next to a friend on the green.

He captioned the post with some golfing emojis.

The post marks his first since August 2022. Connor has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent years despite his famous parents. He did, however, attend the Diesel Fashion Show for Milan Fashion Week in February.

Cruise and Kidman adopted both Connor and his older biological sister, 30-year-old Bella Cruise, when they were still married.

Kidman, 55, and Cruise, 60, were married in 1990 before splitting in 2001.

In 2018, Kidman shared why she's so private when it comes to her children with Cruise and how she feels about them choosing to be Scientologists like their father.

"I have to protect all those relationships," she told Australia's Who magazine. "I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."

"They are adults," she added. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe -- that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Kidman is also mom to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, with husband, Keith Urban. Cruise shares 17-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

