Tom Cruise Reveals Prince William Got an Advance Screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Exclusive)
Tom Cruise Wants to 'Go Flying' With 'Top Gun' Superfan Prince W…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
Meghan McCain Only Talks to One of Her 'The View' Co-Hosts
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Reality of Married L…
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cries After Learning Her Mom Got …
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister Testifies Actor Allegedl…
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Gushes Over Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer O…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Makeup Artist Details Covering …
Miles Teller and Glen Powell Share Details on ‘Top Gun: Maverick…
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Daughter’s Photo and Reveal…
Jeannie Mai Reacts to 'The Real' Cancelation and Shares Her Love…
How Rihanna and A$AP Are Settling Into Life With Their Son (Sour…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
Michael Consuelos Calls Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'G…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Toge…
Amanda Kloots on Keeping Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Memory Aliv…
Tom Cruise gave Prince William an early peek at Top Gun: Maverick. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 59-year-old actor at the U.K. premiere of his latest film, and Cruise confirmed reports that the Duke of Cambridge was treated to an early screening of the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 flick.
"Yes, early on," Tom confirmed of the early royal screening, which he reportedly arranged after learning that William, a trained helicopter pilot who served in the Royal Air Force, was a big fan of the original movie.
"He's an aviator, so I knew he'd have a lot of fun," Tom said of William.
While Tom said that he and William have yet to fly together, he didn't rule out the possibility of doing so in the future. "Pilots are pilots. We all want to go flying," the actor said.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also attended the Thursday event, where they met the cast and crew of the film, as well as representatives from The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in Britain's film and television industry.
"It's very special," Tom told ET of the royals' attendance. "I'm here with the actors... I wanted them to have this kind of experience. And then to have a royal premiere in England, it's very special. It's very, very special."
As for the movie itself, Tom just hopes that it's worth the decades-long wait.
"When I was a little kid I wanted to make movies," he said. "... I wanted to make films, I wanted to fly, I wanted to travel the world... and meet people. I was always curious, like, 'What's that person like?' I wanted to sit down and talk to them. I wanted to live in their world. I would dream of that. If you'd look at my films, it is that. It is that sense of adventure, that sense of travel."
"My whole life, it's been a pursuit of adventure, an interest in people and philosophy and film and art," Cruise added. "[I have been] constantly pushing myself. That's why I wasn't just going to make this movie. It's been 36 years... People [have been] asking for this. I did not want to disappoint them."
Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters May 24.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hayley Atwell Supports Tom Cruise at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere
Prince William and Kate Middleton Dress Up for 'Top Gun' Premiere
'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Makes Waves on Cannes Film Festival Carpet
Related Gallery