Tom Cruise Says He's 'Working Diligently' on Movie to Be Filmed in Space
Tom Cruise Surprises 'Mission: Impossible' Audience -- Watch!
Lola Consuelos on Taking Music and Industry Advice From Her Famo…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Adele Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Trash’ After Learning About Scandoval …
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Heidi Klum on Returning to 'AGT' and If She Ever Plans to Walk A…
Brian Austin Green 'Happy' for Ex Megan Fox After Machine Gun Ke…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Moving to College and If Reali…
Inside Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson’s Nashville Home (Exc…
Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support …
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: What's Going on Amid Romance Rumor…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Dish on 'Oppenheimer' Cast Margarita …
'The Blacklist' Series Finale: James Spader Goes on His Final Co…
Zac Efron Flaunts His Toned Muscles on a Yacht in St. Tropez
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Tom Cruise is ready to go where no actor has gone before. The 61-year-old star offered a recent update on an exciting project that is planned to be filmed in outerspace.
In 2020, it was revealed that Cruise was working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on a movie that would be shot at the International Space Station. The feature would be the first narrative film to be shot out of this world.
The ambitious project received renewed interest in 2022 when Universal chairman Donna Langley spoke about it with BBC News, sharing that the story -- which was pitched to her by Cruise and his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman during the pandemic -- "actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day."
The hope, she added, is that Cruise will become "the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station".
On Monday, Cruise himself spoke out about the space-set action-adventure in an interview on the red carpet at the ET-hosted New York City premiere of his current film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
"We’ve been working on it diligently and we’ll see where we go," he told Variety, noting that a production start date has not yet been formalized.
First, he'll need to complete Dead Reckoning Part Two, with writer and director Christopher McQuarrie telling the outlet they'll "hit the ground running" on that film as soon as the press tour for Part One ends.
ET also spoke with Cruise at Monday's event, where he opened up about his deep love for making blockbuster films.
"[I hope] the people are entertained... In my movies, whatever genre that I'm making, I want them to be entertained," he explained. "And [I want to] make high-quality cinema that is made for the big screen."
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hit theaters on Wednesday, July 12.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Cruise Reacts to Rumor His Co-Stars 'Couldn't Look Him in the Eye'
Hayley Atwell on How Tom Cruise Helped Her 'Mission Impossible' Stunt
Tom Cruise Reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' Character's Iconic Run
Related Gallery