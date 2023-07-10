Tom Cruise knows how much fans love to watch him run in movies. The actor is famous for his full-force, high-speed action running -- showcased in nearly every installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise -- and he's glad fans appreciate the effort.

Entertainment Tonight hosted the U.S. premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday, and ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Cruise about fans' love for his impressive bolting.

When asked about why he thinks so many fans are so excited to watch his Mission: Impossible character Ethan Hunt run during the franchise's high-octane action scenes, Cruise admitted, "I don't know, but I'm honored that you are!"

"I was born running," he added with a smile. "I came out with a sprint. My mom was trying to hold on to me and she just couldn't get ahold."

For Cruise, getting love from his fans -- be it for his running or just his commitment to blockbuster entertainment and quality cinema -- is what fuels his drive to make movies.

When it comes to this latest installment in the series, Cruise said fans will have to decide how it stacks up compared to the others, but that the cast and crew really committed to making something "epic."

"Our whole intent going in [was for it to be] this epic adventure, that we created such vivid characters and practical action, spectacular locations, the cast is amazing, and it's a very engrossing story," Cruise shared. "Everyone gave everything they have to be able to entertain the audience."

Ultimately, that dedication to movie magic and unadulterated joy and escapism is what Cruise hopes the legacy of his Mission: Impossible franchise will be in the years to come.

"[I hope] the people are entertained... In my movies, whatever genre that I'm making, I want them to be entertained," he explained. "And [I want to] make high-quality cinema that is made for the big screen."

"I've always made my films for the big screen. So we're always using the best technology, [and doing] anything that we can do to immerse an audience into our film," he added. "That's what I'm looking to do."

Fans will get another chance to see Ethan Hunt's famous run -- and white-knuckle action sequences -- when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters July 12.

Tom Cruise Addresses His 'Mission Impossible' Future: Is 'Dead Reckoning' the End for Ethan Hunt? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Cruise Hopes to Make 'Mission: Impossible' Films Until He's 80

Tom Cruise Tackles Speedflying in New 'Mission: Impossible' BTS Clip

Why Tom Cruise's Extreme 'M:I 7' Stunt Was the First Shot of the Movie

Tom Cruise and His Son Connor Make Rare Sighting Together in NYC

Tom Cruise Turns 61: Inside His Iconic $10 Billion Career