Tom Cruise has no plans to stop taking on impossible missions. The actor is looking to Harrison Ford and his recent role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as his goal for the future.

Cruise celebrated his 61st birthday on July 3 by attending a premiere of Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1 at Darling Harbour’s International Convention Center in Sydney, Australia.

The action star spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald at the event and admitted he wanted to keep making installments in the long-running franchise until he's at least Ford's age.

"Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him," shared Cruise. Ford turns 81 on July 13. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age."

During his interview, Cruise also ruminated on his love of the cinema and his passion for making blockbusters to enchant and entertain.

"I grew up seeing movies on the big screen," Cruise explained. "That’s how I make them, and I like that experience -- it’s immersive. And to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go to the movies."

Last month, ET was the only American outlet at the U.K. premiere of his new Mission: Impossible film, and it was there at Leicester Square in London where Cruise pondered the question of how many more times he thinks he'll play action hero Ethan Hunt -- ahead of the franchise's seventh installment hitting theaters July 12 and the eighth installment (Dead Reckoning Part Two) slated for a June 2024 release.

"You know, I can't tell you right now," Cruise told ET. "I want to enjoy this moment right now, and it's Part One and Part 2. This is a big action-adventure movie for everyone and I look forward to seeing it."

He previously spoke with ET during the premiere in Rome, and marveled at the success of his iconic film series, sharing, "It's unbelievable. I do pinch myself every day. I don't take anything for granted."

"I remember being 18 years old, making Taps, and I remember being four years old and thinking I want to make movies, and I want to travel the world, and now here we are in Rome," Cruise continued. "It's something that I am constantly [feeling like], 'This is so out of body' and 'What is happening? This is wild.' ... I just feel very privileged."

