Connor Cruise had a day out with his dad! On Saturday, Tom Cruise and his 28-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were spotted out and about in New York City.

The father-son duo was seen walking to an AMC theater in Times Square for a promotion of Tom's upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Also with them was the 61-year-old actor's older sister, 63-year-old Lee Mapother.

Tom looked casual in a black button-down shirt, jeans and sunglasses that were giving Top Gun vibes. As for Connor, he sported a gray collared shirt, jeans, sneakers and a backpack.

Just a month or so prior to being spotted out with his dad, Connor shared a rare photo of himself on social media.

In the image, Connor poses in a blue checkered polo shirt, shades, and a hat while flashing a peace sign and hanging with two friends. The pic was taken at Belleair Country Club in Belleair, Florida, a city just a few miles away from Clearwater, Florida, where Connor has lived since 2019.

While public appearances from Connor are few and far between, he has been photographed alongside his famous father on multiple occasions over the years, including an appearance at a 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers game in San Francisco.

In addition to Connor, Tom also shares 30-year-old daughter Isabella Cruise with Kidman, and 17-year-old Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

