Suri Cruise did a pandemic binge of Dawson’s Creek just like the rest of us!

In a new interview with Variety, Katie Holmes revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter -- whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise -- watched the beloved late '90s series together and had "a good laugh" about it.

"She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager. I’m not like, 'You need to watch Mommy’s work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," Holmes shares.

What's even crazier, Holmes said, is having a daughter who is almost the same age she was when she first started on the WB drama. Holmes was just 19 when she began her role as Joey Potter on the show, which would go on to run for six seasons before airing its series finale in 2003. The show also served as a breakout moment for James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter) and Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley).

"It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this," she adds.

Holmes spoke to ET in July, nearly 25 years since the show's premiere, where she reflected on what made it so memorable.

"I think it's simplicity. It was, you know, four kids trying to figure out how to grow up. Going through the emotions of that," Holmes said. "That was before phones and before the world really changed. So, there's an element to it ... that’s very nostalgic. Like, wow, I can’t even remember that time before we were always looking at our screen."

