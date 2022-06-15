Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Cozy Up to One Another on Red Carpet at 'Alone Together' Premiere
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III had a romantic date night on Tuesday! The 43-year-old actress had her new beau by her side during the premiere of her latest film, Alone Together, during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
The couple held hands as they made their way onto the carpet for the event. Before posing for pictures with her co-stars, Holmes was all smiles as she wrapped her arms around the 33-year-old musician for a couple of shots.
For the occasion, Holmes wore a white Chloe netted dress with black shoes, while Wooten kept it casual in cargo pants paired with a jacket and white sneakers.
Holmes and Wooten’s outing comes weeks after they made their official red carpet debut. Last month, the new couple stepped out at the The Silver Ball, The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.
Throughout the evening, the couple were spotted getting cozy during the cocktail hour and inside the event.
Holmes and Wooten were first romantically linked in April -- when they were seen kissing during a stroll around NYC. In the weeks following, the duo packed on the PDA during other casual outings.
A source told ET at the time that the pair are “perfectly matched.”
"Katie and Bobby have been dating for a few months and it’s been going great," the source said. "Both Katie and Bobby are low key and easygoing. The two are busy with their own things, Katie acting and being a mother and Bobby with his music, recently playing at Coachella, so they cherish the time they get together."
The source added, "Although they haven’t been dating too long, they're really into each other."
