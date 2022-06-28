Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, is giving her mom's new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, her stamp of approval. A source tells ET that Wooten has met the 16-year-old and that the pair "get along great."

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to," the source shared.

The source noted that Wooten and Katie are "the real deal," telling ET that prior to making any public appearances with the 33-year-old musician, Holmes wanted Suri -- who the 43-year-old actress shares with ex-husband, Tom Cruise -- to meet him.

Though Suri has grown up in the spotlight, the source explained, Holmes was sure to run her new relationship by her daughter before the tabloids got wind of the news.

"Suri is 16, she's grown up in the spotlight, Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids," the source added.

Holmes and Wooten made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Silver Ball, The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, last month.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for pics at the non-profit's event, with the actress resting her head on her beau and wrapping an arm around his shoulders.

Since then, the couple has been spotted throughout New York City, with Wooten most recently showing up by Holmes' side during the premiere of her latest film, Alone Together, during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Before posing for pictures with her co-stars, Holmes was grinning from ear to ear, as she wrapped her arms around Wooten for a couple of shots.

Holmes and Wooten were first romantically linked in April -- when they were seen kissing during a stroll around NYC. In the weeks following, the duo packed on the PDA during other casual outings.

A source told ET at the time that the pair are “perfectly matched.”

"Katie and Bobby have been dating for a few months and it’s been going great," the source said. "Both Katie and Bobby are low key and easygoing. The two are busy with their own things, Katie acting and being a mother and Bobby with his music, recently playing at Coachella, so they cherish the time they get together."

The source added, "Although they haven’t been dating too long, they're really into each other."

