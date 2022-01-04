The new HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, has experienced a second editing mishap, and one of the film franchise's stars is taking the blame.

After producers admitted to accidentally using a childhood photo of actress Emma Roberts instead of Harry Potter leading lady Emma Watson, Oliver Phelps, who played Weasley twin George in the films, took to Instagram to point out another mistake.

"↔️I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," Oliver wrote on Instagram, showing a picture of himself and his twin brother, James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, in the special with their names reversed on the screen. "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the franchise, commented, "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha."

But it was Tom Felton, who played the villainous Slytherin Draco Malfoy, who jokingly copped to the swap. "It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts 🐍 > 🦁," Felton remarked, using his character's nickname for Ron Weasley.

The reunion special marked the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and began streaming New Year's Day on HBO Max.

Many of the series' original cast returned for the tribute, including the Phelps brothers, Felton, Lewis, Watson, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

