Tom Hanks Crashes Couple's Beachside Wedding: Pic!
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Get an Exclusive First Lo…
Tom Hardy Reacts to Rumors He Could Be the Next James Bond (Excl…
Ron and Clint Howard Reflect on Their Childhood (Exclusive)
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Daniela Ruah Celebrates 13 Seasons on the P…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
‘Locke & Key’ Star Darby Stanchfield Reveals Her Favorite Key Fr…
‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’: The ’90s Hit Game Show Is Back!
Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ Star, Dead at 66
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula on the ‘Raw Chaos’ of ‘Winter House…
Ludacris on How His Kids Inspired New Family Project ‘Karma’s Wo…
Shannen Doherty on How Sharing Her Cancer Battle Has Helped Her …
Ben Affleck Reflects on Matt Damon Friendship Nearly 25 Years Af…
Why Meghan McCain Will Never Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host (Ex…
Charlize Theron on How She Relates to Morticia Addams as a Mothe…
Alec Baldwin 'Devastated' by Fatal On-Set Shooting, Olivia Munn …
BIA on Getting Nicki Minaj and Rihanna’s Stamp of Approval (Excl…
One California couple had quite the unexpected wedding guest when Tom Hanks showed up at their beachside wedding. According to FOX LA, Diciembre and Tashia Farries were getting married on the beach in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend when Hanks walked up to say hello.
The newlyweds told FOX that the Finch actor came up to them and shared that he had been watching their wedding from afar, and thought they were a beautiful couple. Hanks then asked Diciembre and Tashia if he could snap a pic with them and their 1-year-old son to commemorate the occasion.
The 65-year-old actor's appearance at their nuptials had an even deeper meaning for Diciembre, when she discovered that her late brother and Hanks share the same birthday. The couple had reserved a seat for him at the wedding, and his photo sat on the chair.
"It was like that was a message that he was there!" they told the news outlet.
This isn't the first time Hanks has a crashed a wedding. In 2016, Hanks happened upon a pair of happy newlyweds while jogging in NYC's Central Park, and they invited him to take part in their wedding photos!
"Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx," the award-winning actor wrote on Instagram.
For more on Hanks, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Tom Hanks on Having Only a Dog and a Robot as Co-Stars in 'Finch'
'That Thing You Do' Stars on Working With Tom Hanks & 25th Anniversary
Tom Hanks Opens Joe Biden's Inaugural TV Special With Powerful Message
Related Gallery