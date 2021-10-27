Tom Hanks Crashes Couple's Beachside Wedding: Pic!

One California couple had quite the unexpected wedding guest when Tom Hanks showed up at their beachside wedding. According to FOX LA, Diciembre and Tashia Farries were getting married on the beach in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend when Hanks walked up to say hello.

The newlyweds told FOX that the Finch actor came up to them and shared that he had been watching their wedding from afar, and thought they were a beautiful couple. Hanks then asked Diciembre and Tashia if he could snap a pic with them and their 1-year-old son to commemorate the occasion.

When #TomHanks crashes your wedding! The GREAT story @FOXLA today at 3 before the game! pic.twitter.com/FEwIF7dGX9 — christina gonzalez (@cgfox11) October 26, 2021

The 65-year-old actor's appearance at their nuptials had an even deeper meaning for Diciembre, when she discovered that her late brother and Hanks share the same birthday. The couple had reserved a seat for him at the wedding, and his photo sat on the chair.

"It was like that was a message that he was there!" they told the news outlet.

This isn't the first time Hanks has a crashed a wedding. In 2016, Hanks happened upon a pair of happy newlyweds while jogging in NYC's Central Park, and they invited him to take part in their wedding photos!

"Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx," the award-winning actor wrote on Instagram.

