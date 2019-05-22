Tom Hanks Reveals the Co-Star He Was Most Nervous to Kiss

Tom Hanks is answering all the "Burning Questions" fans may have about his decades-long career.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 62-year-old actor grants DeGeneres' request to play her buzzer game, and is first asked, "What onscreen co-star were you the most nervous to kiss?"

Quick to buzz, Hanks responds, "Hooch." Hooch was the dog who starred alongside Hanks in the 1989 comedy Turner & Hooch. "A very large tongue," he notes.

As for what fans say to him when they run into him on the street, Hanks says they tend to recite a line from his 2016 movie, Sully, which is about real-life pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after landing his damaged plane on the Hudson River and saving the flight's passengers and crew.

"They ask me to say, 'Brace for impact,'" he shares.

Before he was an A-list star himself, Hanks reveals that he was a "bellman for the Oakland Hilton Inn," and had his own star sighting.

"I ended up carrying the bags of some very big-time people. Cher, I carried her bags," he recalls, before joking about how much luggage the singer had with her. "...If she had paid me 50 cents a bag, I wouldn't be doing this show."

As for his other talents, Hanks has a great impersonation of Robert De Niro's character in Casino.

After reciting a line from the Martin Scorsese film, the Oscar winner goes on to disclose his first celebrity crush. "Oh, it was Miss Nancy on Romper Room," he excitedly proclaims. "I knew that Miss Nancy was hot when my dad lingered at home before going off to the office."

Hanks is currently gearing up for the release of Toy Story 4 on June 21. Here's what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel:

