Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Celebrate Wrapping 'Toy Story 4'

That's a wrap!

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have officially finished recording their parts for Toy Story 4. The actors each took to social media this week to announce that their work as Woody and Buzz Lightyear was done, for now, alongside emotional tributes to the project.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4," Hanks, 62, captioned a photo of himself and the crew gathered in the studio on Wednesday. "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx."

Celebs like Ally Brooke, Katie Couric, Nia Vardalos and more couldn't help but express their excitement and nostalgia in the comments.

Allen, meanwhile, reflected on wrapping the movie on Twitter. "Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything," he wrote.

Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

Hanks and Allen's posts come just days after the movie dropped a new look at Bo Peep, who didn't appear in Toy Story 3. Toy Story 4 will also feature new characters like Forky, played by Tony Hale, and Ducky and Bunny, played by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21. See more in the video below.

