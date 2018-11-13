Fans are getting another peek at the highly anticipated Toy Story 4!

Just one day after the first teaser trailer for the flick dropped, Disney released a second look at the follow up to 2010's third installment. In the 90-second clip, viewers meet two new characters -- Ducky and Bunny -- voiced by none other than Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele!

In the teaser, Ducky and Bunny are hanging out at their carnival booth excitedly discussing the upcoming Toy Story movie. They rave about the film franchise -- calling it "my jam" -- and channel some of the characters, even misquoting a few of the most famous lines. Woody and Buzz Lightyear eventually show up to set them straight, telling the new characters that the line is, "To infinity and beyond!"

Ducky and Bunny find that hilarious, with Ducky exclaiming, "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard!"

"You can't go to infinity, dummy. It's impossible," Bunny adds.

According to a press release, Ducky and Bunny meet Woody at a carnival, where they are eager to be won as prizes. When their dreams are dashed by Woody and his gang, "they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall."

Josh Cooley, the flick's director, gushed over Key and Peele, calling them "two of the most brilliant minds I've ever seen."

“Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story," he said. "Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

In the initial trailer, fans got to meet another new character, this one voiced by Veep star Tony Hale. Named Forky, the spork is convinced that he doesn't belong among the other toys.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning," Cooley said. "Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz) and Joan Cusack (Jessie) are all set to reprise their roles in the flick. For Allen, the decision to return was a no-brainer.

"There's new characters, you cannot believe how clever they got. How they expanded the story and the last 12 minutes of that thing is beautiful and wonderful and emotional and [I] literally got choked up," Allen told ET during a visit to the set of Last Man Standing in October. "I can't tell you how simple it is but how wonderfully emotional it [gets]."

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.

