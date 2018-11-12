The first trailer has been released for Toy Story 4, teasing a new raucous adventure featuring all your favorite characters!

In the clip, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the bunch frolic hand-in-hand to Joni Mitchell’s serene “Both Sides Now.” Finally a new character, who is clearly handmade, comes into view — and he is freaking out!

According to Disney Pixar’s press release, this frantic newcomer is “Forky.” He is made up of a spork, pipe-cleaner, googly eyes, a rubber band and licorice. Also, he’s convinced he doesn’t belong among this gang of merry toys.

“Forky,” who is voiced by none other than comedian Tony Hale, is anxious to escape Bonnie’s bedroom. But every time he attempts to leave, he’s drawn further from his comfort zone.

“Like most people, I assumed that ‘Toy Story 3’ was the end of the story,” explains director Josh Cooley. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz), Joan Cusack (Jessie) and several other voice actors from the three prior films have signed on to once again lend their voices to these cherished characters.

"There's new characters, you cannot believe how clever they got. How they expanded the story and the last 12 minutes of that thing is beautiful and wonderful and emotional and [I] literally got choked up," Allen told ET during a visit to the set of Last Man Standing in October. "I can't tell you how simple it is but how wonderfully emotional it [gets]."

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.

Check out the brand new trailer above.

