'Toy Story 4' Shares Little Bo Peep's New Badass Look

Bo Peep is back!



That’s right. Although the doll didn’t appear in the third installment of the animated franchise, she’ll be making her big return in the upcoming sequel, Toy Story 4.



Disney Pixar broke the exciting news on Twitter with a new promo featuring Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) getting a surprise when a wall appears behind them that reads, “Get ready.” That’s when the shepherdess comes bursting through the wall with her long crook in tow.



And she’s got a new look! In previous installments, Bo wore a pink-and-white dress paired with a pink bonnet, but she’s now sporting a blue outfit complete with ruffled pants with a pink sash and a sleeveless top. Instead of her bonnet, Bo now wears a big, pink bow on the side of her head.

The film’s creators also released a poster hinting at her importance in the upcoming adventure. In the image, the female toy wears a purple cape as well. Clearly, she’s undergone some big changes since fans last saw her.



Last fall, the first trailer for the film was released offering glimpses at everyone’s favorite Toy Story characters — and one new addition. “Forky” is an anxiety-riddled toy who’s distinctly different from his plastic brethren. He’s a homemade creation made up of a spork, pipe-cleaner, googly eyes, a rubber band and licorice. He’ll be voiced by TV veteran Tony Hale.

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” explained director Josh Cooley in a previous press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”



In addition to Forky, two other characters are entering the fray: Ducky and Bunny, a pair of stuffed animals with attitude. In a brief teaser, the duo (voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) share their own reactions to news of another Toy Story before attempting to remember Buzz’s catchphrase. After several failed attempts, Buzz and Woody show up to set the record straight, but Ducky and Bunny aren’t buying it!

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21.



Get more film news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie Is Back as Harley Quinn in New 'Birds of Prey' Teaser and Photo

Did Angela Bassett's Husband Confirm a 'Black Panther 2' Spoiler?

Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Biopic Drops First Trailer -- to Mixed Reactions

Related Gallery