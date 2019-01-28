She’s back!

As award season rages on, Margot Robbie is ditching her red carpet couture for the wild styles of one of her best-known characters, Harley Quinn.

Robbie shared the first photo of her character in the upcoming villain flick, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is set to hit theaters in February 2020.

“Miss me?” Robbie captioned the colorful selfie adding a kissing emoji with the initials “HQ.”

The 28-year-old Australian actress first played the DC Comics villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and her performance prompted the studios to grant her a spin-off film.

In addition, a video teaser has also been making the rounds which features a tipsy Harley Quinn, and a few of her castmates.

The spin-off will feature actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead as DC superhero, Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary.

Before the news was fully confirmed, Winstead told ET, “It would be really fun to be a part of it, I think. I think it’s a great group of people involved that I really admire.”

For more superhero news, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

First Look at Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Margot Robbie Is Fed Up With People Asking When She's Having Kids

Margot Robbie to Officially Star as Barbie in New Live-Action Movie

Related Gallery