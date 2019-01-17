Margot Robbie Is Fed Up With People Asking When She's Having Kids

Margot Robbie is not here for questions about her possible pregnancy plans.

In a new interview with The Radio Times, the 28-year-old actress laments that, just like the real-life woman behind her Mary Queen of Scots character, Queen Elizabeth I, people can't seem to stop asking about her plans to start a family. The Queen -- who ruled from 1558 to 1603 -- never did produce an heir to her throne, and, as for Robbie, she wants any possible future kids to be planned and decided without input from the public.

"It made me really angry," she tells the Times, according to multiple outlets, of the public's fascination with both her and the late Queen's pregnancy status. "How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it's a conversation we're still having."

Robbie tied the knot with British film director Tom Ackerley in 2016 and, since then, people have been relentless when asking about when she's having children.

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she explains. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Aside from her personal life, Robbie has been incredibly busy with her career, in large part thanks to starting her own production company, LuckyChap.

“I wasn’t seeing many scripts where I wanted to play the female role. I always wanted to play the male role. The female roles are always a catalyst for the male story, and that’s unsatisfying," she says of her reason for starting the company. "So I was like, ‘Well, we’ll start making our own films, because we can’t just sit around for ever and wait for them to come along.'”

LuckyChap's second project came in the form of 2017's I, Tonya, for which Robbie was nominated for Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars for her role as Tonya Harding.

“No one was going to give me that role,” Robbie insists. “I don’t even know if anyone was going to make that script. So you have to start a production company and do it.”

With I, Tonya in the books, Robbie's next project is starring as Barbie in a new live-action film. Watch the video below for more on the project:

