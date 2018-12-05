All bow down to Margot Robbie!

The Australian actress absolutely stunned in a gorgeous cut-out, semi-sheer cream-colored Chanel dress at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

The dress' intricate embroideries and choker neckline were fitting for the film's 16th-century theme, in which Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I, opposite Saoirse Ronan, who plays the titular role.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

For glam, the blonde opted for a simple, flawless base with flushed cheeks and a stained plum lip. What really caught our eye? Her unexpectedly lax, super chic hairdo.

When she turned to the side, you could see her medium-length tresses were loosely fastened at the very end with a silver band -- giving the effect of someone who let her ponytail come loose. The understated 'do complemented her decadent dress for a soft, romantic result.

STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

And Robbie and Ronan's real-life relationship is clearly a far cry from their rival queen characters. The acclaimed actresses smiled closely together as they posed for the cameras. The Irish beauty also chose a statement ensemble via an ivory ruffled taffeta dress finished off with a gold heart appliqué on the waist, designed by Gucci.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The 28-year-old star had a busy night! She quickly changed into another Chanel dress, this time a black tulle A-line mini, for the Egyptian-inspired Pre-Fall 2019 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

