Pharrell Williams Channels a Pharaoh at Chanel Runway Show

All hail, Pharrell Williams!

The fashion-forward musician channeled a chic pharaoh as he strutted down the runway at the Egyptian-themed Chanel Metiers d'Art Pre-Fall 2019 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday evening.

Against a backdrop of the Temple of Dendur, originally built around 15 B.C., the "Happy" singer, who has been a longtime ambassador of the brand, modeled a glitzy gold metallic longline knit, adorned with a decorative, multi-colored collar piece, gold lame pants and matching shoes. The statement ensemble was finished off with a graphic eyeliner look.

As expected, a slew of A-list stars sat front row. Blake Lively was spotted outside the venue in a sparkly silver dress and cropped white satin jacket.

Penelope Cruz dazzled in a black-and-blue feathered gown. ET spoke with Cruz ahead of the show about starring in Chanel's cruise collection campaign, shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld, upon becoming the storied design house's newest ambassador.

"That experience was very interesting because the shoot was one-hour long," Cruz shared. "He shoots, like, five minutes per picture. He knows exactly what he wants. I was asking him to direct me because it's easier when I have a character to protect me. There you're playing yourself and I tell him to give me a character, scenes to imagine, to create distance from myself and he would tell me, 'No, it's perfect. Do whatever you want.' He's very nice and he's very funny. He has a great sense of humor."

Julianne Moore looked winter-ready in a cozy white tweed dress, tights and knee-high boots, while Margot Robbie opted for a black tulle A-line dress and peep-toe mules.

Lily-Rose Depp was fierce in a dark blue velvet long-sleeve mini dress. Diane Kruger chose a dressier outfit via an elegant sheer embellished gown.

