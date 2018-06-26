Tom Hanks' Son Chet Reveals They're Filming a Movie Together for the First Time (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks and his 27-year-old son, Chet, are sharing a screen together!

ET's Katie Krause sat down with Chet and his FTRZ bandmate, Drew Arthur, on Tuesday to talk about their new music, when Chet also shared that he's working with his famous dad on a movie. The film, titled Greyhound, is a World War II film, and is set to debut in 2019.

"It's a Navy movie," Chet shares. "It's about a destroyer fighting the German submarines in the Atlantic Ocean."

"It was really cool, because I had never been in a scene on camera with my dad before," he continues about the experience of filming together. "Obviously, I spent my whole life growing up on movie sets and being around that, but I had never shared any screen time with him and it was an awesome experience just because it was really fun, you know?"

Chet, whose mother is actress Rita Wilson, admits he was "nervous" to act with his Oscar-winning dad.

"I was kind of nervous at first because I didn't know how it would be acting in a scene with my dad, and I was just surprised because it was just -- it was a blast," he recalls. "It was really enjoyable."

Chet later reveals that his favorite movie of his father's is 2002's Road to Perdition after he's asked what Hanks movie he would reboot, explaining that it allowed him to see Hanks in a totally different light.

"I love gangster movies and ... my dad plays an Irish gangster and [it's set in] the Great Depression," he notes. "It's so dope and it's also because that role of my dad is, like, the one role where I see the least of my dad, do you know what I mean?"

"In most of his roles, I'm like, oh, he has qualities and mannerisms that's, like, that's my dad, and that one it's, like, pshh, he is a totally different person," he adds.

Aside from Chet's acting career -- which has included roles on Shameless and Empire -- Chet is also of course focused on his band's music, which he describes as a mixture of pop, rock and rap. FTRZ is releasing their EP, “The Ocean Park EP,” on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, their first single, “Models,” and the accompanying music video is streaming now. The song is about both Chet and Drew's path to sobriety, and how their lives have changed as a result.

"Well, the opening lyric of the song is from the bottom of the bottle to touching California models, and it goes on to just talk about how we changed our lives from basically, you know, a path of heavy substance abuse -- drugs, alcohol, partying -- that kind of whole lifestyle to being better men," Chet explains. "Becoming better men then that and being what we're capable of."

ET spoke to Hanks in October 2015, when he addressed Chet's sobriety after his son revealed that he had been admitted to rehab over the summer for a cocaine addiction.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Opens Up About Her 'Horrible' Audition With ‘Idol’ Tom Hanks for 'That Thing You Do'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Throwback Wedding Pic & Star-Studded Party

Tom Hanks Set to Play Mister Rogers in Upcoming Biopic