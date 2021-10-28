One California couple had quite the unexpected wedding guest when Tom Hanks showed up at their beachside nuptials. Diciembre and Tashia Farries told ET's Cassie DiLaura that they were getting married on the beach in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22 when the 65-year-old actor walked up to say hello.

"We had just finished our ceremony and we were gathering with our family and friends to take pictures and all of a sudden we see someone walking through the crowd and I'm like, 'Who is this guy in our pictures?'" Tashia told ET. "Then he takes his hat off and starts talking and I'm like, 'Wait, that's Tom Hanks!'"

The couple said that the actor was on the beach for a walk at the time of their wedding, with Tashia noting, "He noticed our ceremony and he thought it was so beautiful he just had to come and say hi. It was crazy!"

"We were so surprised, first of all," Tashia said of Tom's appearance. "I'm a celebrity chef, and so I'm around celebrities all the time and I just saw how humble and nice Tom Hanks was."

"It was interesting too because it was a same-sex wedding. At one point he asked us, 'Where's the groom?' and we told him we were the two brides and he said, 'Get out!' in such surprise," she added. "He asked to take a picture with us. He was great with our son, complimented her wedding dress. It was amazing!"

The newlyweds took Tom's appearance as a good sign for their future, given that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been married for more than 30 years. After Tom gave them some marriage advice, the couple realized his surprise arrival had an even deeper meaning.

"After the ceremony our guests were researching Tom Hanks a little more and we found out that he actually shares the same birthday as my brother, who passed in 2017," Diciembre told ET. "That was for sure a sign for me. [It was] like my brother attending my wedding even though he couldn't physically be there."

Diciembre and Tashia first met in college in 2006, and reconnected on social media in 2014. They were friends for a while, but eventually struck up a romantic relationship, had a son, and got hitched on their fourth anniversary. Tom crashing their nuptials, Diciembre said, made their whole wedding experience even more "surreal."

"It's been a great feeling getting to share our love with the world and Tom Hanks," she said, before sending a message to Tom himself.

"Thank you for being such a nice man and for taking time out of his day to come wish us well," she said.

This isn't the first time the actor has a crashed a wedding. In 2016, he happened upon a pair of happy newlyweds while jogging in New York City's Central Park, and they invited him to take part in their wedding photos!

"Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx," the award-winning actor wrote on Instagram.

