Not since his "I love T.S." t-shirt days have fans seen Tom Hiddleston pack on this much PDA! A new romance appears to be in bloom between the 40-year-old actor and Zawe Ashton.

On Wednesday, the two British actors were seen kissing in the waters of Ibiza, Spain, as they went for a swim. Hiddleston was shirtless and sported black swimming trunks, while 37-year-old Ashton wore a colorful printed bikini.

Backgrid

The two met in 2019 as the leads in the sexy play Betrayal, which premiered in London's West End before the stars brought it to Broadway for their debuts on the Great White Way. Though they've never confirmed their relationship status, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the play.

John Phillips/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mother of Pearl

Ashton stars in The Handmaid's Tale as Oona, had a role in Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw, and has been tapped to play the new villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 opposite Brie Larson. Of course, Hiddleston is very familiar with the MCU, having recently finished up playing his iconic Loki character on the Disney+ show of the same name. He's next set to play Will Ransome in the TV mini-series adaptation of the novel The Essex Serpent.

Hiddleston previously dated British actress Susanna Fielding for three years and was briefly linked to Taylor Swift in 2016. The A-listers embarked on a short-lived whirlwind romance, which included him wearing the aforementioned "I love T.S." tee, after they were seen hanging out at the Met Gala. It is believed Swift's song, "Getaway Car," was inspired by their brief romance.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sebastian Stan Was 'Worried' About Tom Hiddleston While He Was Dating Taylor Swift This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Loki' Confirms Tom Hiddleston's Character Is Bisexual

'Loki's Wunmi Mosaku Reveals Her Fear of Punching Tom Hiddleston

See Tom Hiddleston in First Full Trailer for Marvel's 'Loki' Series

Related Gallery