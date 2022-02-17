Tom Holland Reveals He Secretly Bartended in London

Tom Holland is a man of many talents.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star spoke to Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, where he talked about his new film, Uncharted, and the gig he took on to prepare for his role in the action-packed film.

In Uncharted, Holland plays Nathan Drake, an adventure-seeking bartender, who teams up with Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found, in hopes of also finding Nate's long-lost brother. To get ready for the role, Holland not only went to bartending school, but he also picked up a few shifts at a bar in London.

"One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go," Holland began. "So, I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

It didn't take long for fans to figure out it was Holland behind the bar. And soon after, the general manager did too, kicking the 25-year-old actor out of the establishment -- but not for long.

"As word spread around town and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out. And then eventually I sort of got kicked out," he explained. "I have been back to the bar, but it's a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I've been giving them a lot of press though. So, they just shut up and let me back."

Holland went full undercover for the gig, taking the real bartender on duty's clothes so he could work.

"I had to have a white tuxedo and everything. I would go in there and take the bartender's clothes and be in there undercover," Holland revealed. "It was fun. I enjoyed myself."



Holland's favorite drink to make? He told Shaw it's an espresso martini.



On Wednesday, Holland stepped out with his girlfriend, Zendaya, where they likely had someone else make the martinis for them. The couple was photographed holding hands and leaving a New York City hotel together.

Amid New York Fashion Week, the two lovebirds were stylishly dressed as they headed out on a date night. The Dune star rocked a black oversized shirt dress with a black belt, tights and dark heels. Spider-Man himself looked sophisticated in a black turtleneck and light gray suit with black dress shoes. Both stars wore matching black face masks.

Earlier in the day, the couple was seen shopping inside the Prada store in New York City. The two refrained from much PDA during their rare public outing, but the actor was seen holding Zendaya's arm while at their SUV. The two were also spotted holding hands as they left dinner in NYC on Tuesday evening.

The A-list pair has been spending a lot of time together. Last month, Zendaya and Holland visited his family in London, England.

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

