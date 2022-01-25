Tom Holland and Zendaya Visit His Family in London: PIC

Tom Holland and Zendaya are spending some time together across the pond.

The couple was spotted in London over the weekend with Holland's two brothers, his mom and a friend. The group was seen arriving at the Palace Theatre in London's West End, where they took in a showing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The next day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars spent time at his family home, where they were seen walking side by side. Holland left with a mug while a masked Zendaya held on to her boyfriend's waist as they made their way down the street. Both were dressed casually with Holland sporting a maroon crewneck, light wash jeans, a gray beanie and a pair of sneakers, while the Euphoria actress rocked a fleece quarter-zip, navy sweats and Nike sneakers.

Romance rumors between the pair started swirling during the first Spider-Man press tour in 2017 and continued after pics of the co-stars were photographed kissing inside a car. While they worked to keep their relationship private, Holland confirmed their romance during a November interview with GQ, where he shared his reluctance to take their real-life romance public.

"I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland said, adding that he and the 25-year-old actress "sort of felt robbed of our privacy" when the pics of them kissing surfaced.

It's not that he and Zendaya weren't ready to talk about their relationship, Holland said, but rather, "it’s just that we didn’t want to."

"It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story," he said. "And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

As for Zendaya, she told the magazine that the whole situation "was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," she said. ".… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

The couple has since been more open about their relationship, sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media and praising each other in interviews, but the couple, whose romance started on the set of the Marvel movie, were urged early on not to date.

No Way Home producer Amy Pascal revealed in a December interview with The New York Times that she cautioned Zendaya and Holland against dating when they were first cast in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal said. "Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

Pascal isn't the only one to give the pair advice. Their Spider-Man co-star, J.B. Smoove, spoke with ET last month about Zendaya and Holland, saying, "I love those two."

