Tom Holland Praises 'Incredible' Zendaya in Sweet CFDA Awards Tribute

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is once again showing his rumored girlfriend some love on his Instagram page. On Thursday, the actor shared a photo of the Dune star at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool + The Grill in New York City's landmark Seagram Building. Zendaya was accompanied by her esteemed stylist, Law Roach, and both style icons received awards during Wednesday's ceremony.

"Naa stop it 😍," Tom wrote next to the photo of Zendaya from the night. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

Among the many comments from fans teasing the star for "simping" for the 25-year-old actress, Zendaya replied with the pleading face emoji, proving that Tom's praises are greatly appreciated.

It was a big night for the Euphoria actress, who received the night's Fashion Icon Award and joined a list of recipients that includes Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) previously announced that the actress was being recognized "for her global impact on fashion."

Over the years, Zendaya has helped support emerging designers and mega fashion houses. In 2013, Zendaya launched her first clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, which featured gender-fluid designs in a full-size range. She's previously partnered with Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino.

When speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, the actress shared that receiving the honor was "a dream."

"It's kind of a dream and beyond my imagination," she expressed. "It doesn't feel quite real…I was saying, I probably won't even absorb the night until a few weeks from now. I'm stilling living in a dream."

