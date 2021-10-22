Busted! Though Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their reported real-life romance primarily private, the 25-year-old Dune star did get a bit of playful teasing from her co-star, Timothée Chalamet, about the rumored relationship.

Taking a BFF quiz for Buzzfeed, 25-year-old Chalamet and Zendaya answered questions about one another, including their "biggest celebrity crush."

"Easy," Chalamet said of Zendaya with a grin, looking at the camera, "Tom Holland."

Zendaya looked down, and seemed to blush as she laughed at her co-star's comment about her rumored boyfriend.

As for Chalamet, Zendaya admitted, "I don't actually know. Maybe that's a secret on purpose!"

Zendaya got some payback when the pals started talking about each other's middle names. Chalamet's is "Hal," prompting Zendaya to crack up.

"I'm sorry, I can't get over the fact that that's your middle name," she said, laughing.

"Hal Chal," Chalamet joked. "It goes French, American, French. Mom and Dad, you f**ked me up!"

Zendaya recently opened up about Holland for InStyle.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she said of her rumored boyfriend and co-star. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

"And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting," she added. "He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Tom Holland This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Tom Holland Shares Stunning Photo of Zendaya at ‘Dune’ London Premiere

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Tom Holland

Tom Holland Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Rumored Girlfriend Zendaya

Related Gallery