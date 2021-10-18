Tom Holland Shares Stunning Photo of Zendaya at ‘Dune’ London Premiere
Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Tom Holland
Tom Holland is showing his rumored-girlfriend, Zendaya, some love. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of the Emmy Award-winning actress in support of her latest film, Dune. Holland shared a black-and-white capture of a red carpet photo from the film's London Premiere.
"Dune 😍," he simply captioned the post, to which Zendaya replied, "🥺."
Zendaya wowed in a light tan gown that featured a drop shoulder and one-sleeve detail. She paired the look with slick-backed hair, black makeup on her eyes and simple jewels on her fingers and wrists to accessorize the look.
The 25-year-old screen star reposted a photo shared by her Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet, on her Instagram Story, showing off the stunning "space princess" look she rocked at the premiere.
Zendaya's been pulling out all the looks for Dune's press tour. During a photo call for the film on Sunday, she once again stunned in a Vivienne Westwood number that gave "medieval glam" vibes. Debuting her new fringe bangs, the Space Jam: A New Legacy actress wore a corset crop top held together by chains and medallions made from oxidized brass. She paired the armor-like top with a checkered wrap skirt and nude pumps.
"When in London…wear @viviennewestwood," she captioned more pics of the look on Instagram.
While Zendaya and Holland have only recently started posting about each other, rumors about the pair dating have been swirling for some time, and were first sparked when they were photographed kissing while taking a drive in Los Angeles and later spent the Fourth of July weekend together.
Earlier this month, she talked about Holland and his "perfectionist" work ethic in an interview for InStyle's "Best Issue" cover story.
"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she said. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."
"And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting," Zendaya added. "He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."
The Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars have yet to confirm if they're in a relationship, but romantic rumors about the two have been circulating on-and-off since their first Spider-Man press tour back in July 2017.
For more on the pair, watch the video below.
