How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to enjoy each other's company.

After getting photographed kissing last week, the Spider-Man co-stars spent the Fourth of July weekend together. An eyewitness tells ET, "Zendaya and Tom had dinner just the two of them at a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4."

"They walked in together, sat down and enjoyed a low-key dinner," the source says. "The following day, on July 5, Zendaya and Tom played mini golf at the hotel. Zendaya took some cute photos of Tom and they were laughing, hugging and hanging out. They also ate lunch at the hotel together and lounged by the pool."

The two young stars "seemed comfortable with each other and looked super sweet and happy to be relaxing on vacation," the source adds.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Celebrate Spider-Man Staying in the MCU This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Tom Holland and Zendaya Celebrate Spider-Man Staying in the MCU

Last week, Zendaya, 24, and Holland, 25, headed out for a drive in Los Angeles. In photos, she sat in the passenger seat of the actor's Audi sports car when he leaned in for a kiss during a red light.

The two actors have yet to confirm a relationship or post about their time together on their social media. Romance rumors between the two first began in July 2017, with fans speculating that they were dating during their Spider-Man press tour.

Holland was previously linked to Olivia Bolton in July 2019, with Zendaya cozying up to her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, that same year. Holland and Zendaya will next be seen on the big screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, hitting theaters Dec. 17.

See more on their recent hangout in the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Holland and Zendaya Take a PDA-Filled Drive: See the Pics

Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in Los Angeles

Zendaya Pays Tribute to Beyoncé With Stunning 2021 BET Awards Look

Emmys 2020: Zendaya | Full Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery