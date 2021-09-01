Tom Holland is vying for the title of "sweetest superhero" with his recent tribute to Spider-Man costar, Zendaya. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a tribute to the actress on her 25th birthday, sharing a cozy behind-the-scenes photo of the two taken by Zendaya herself.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx."

The photo features the rumored couple posing for a mirror selfie while on the set of a Spider-Man movie. Tom is wearing his Spidey suit with his face exposed and covered in fake cuts and bruises. The Euphoria star stands behind him with a wide smile on her face, resting her chin on his shoulder and taking the photo with a silver camera.

Speculation of a romance between the two began when they were photographed kissing while taking a drive in Los Angeles and later spent the Fourth of July weekend together. Then, the Spider-Man: Far From Home stars were photographed together at a wedding last weekend. Their friend, Esteban Camarillo, posted a picture on his Instagram Stories showing Zendaya with her head on Tom's shoulder as he holds on to the sleeve of her floor-length brown dress. The two were smiling and appeared to be in good spirits in the group photo.

The two actors have yet to confirm if they're in a relationship, but romantic rumors about the two have been circulating on-and-off since their first Spider-Man press tour back in July 2017.

ET spoke with Zendaya last month, and she talked about being so close to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars. The highly anticipated film hits theaters on Dec. 17.

"I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," Zendaya said. "And you know, we all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think."

Zendaya celebrated her birthday while filming her HBO series Euphoria, which is currently shooting season two. The star posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the set to her Instagram Stories just before she turned 25, writing, "No place I'd rather spend my bday..."

Instagram Stories @Zendaya

When it comes to the upcoming season, Zendaya told ET that the installment is a "tough" one.

"Rue means so much to me, but she means so much to a lot of people I think. I'm grateful to have been able to bring her story and I think a lot of people's story through her to life," she shared. "It's brutal, but a character like that I think really deserves that time and deserves those moments. I'm in the middle of it right now. Like, I had a night shoot 'til 2:30 last night."

Season 2 of Euphoria is expected to premiere on HBO next year.

RELATED CONTENT

Zendaya and Tom Holland Photographed at a Wedding Together

Zendaya Reveals Family Basketball Goals, Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Immense Pressure of Spotlight

How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together

Tom Holland and Zendaya Take a PDA-Filled Drive: See the Pics

Zendaya and Tom Holland Looked ‘Happy’ Together During Fourth of July Weekend Getaway This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery