Tom Holland Calls Rumored Girlfriend Zendaya 'My MJ' in Sweet Birthday Tribute
Zendaya Says She's 'So Close' With Tom Holland and Her 'Spider-M…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
'Today’ Hosts Reunite Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee With Her Fa…
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story': Sherlon Says He Doesn't Want to…
Hollywood’s Summer of Romance, Babies, Box Office Hits, Music an…
Beyonce Talks Fame, Teases New Music in Rare Interview
Tom Holland is vying for the title of "sweetest superhero" with his recent tribute to Spider-Man costar, Zendaya. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a tribute to the actress on her 25th birthday, sharing a cozy behind-the-scenes photo of the two taken by Zendaya herself.
"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx."
The photo features the rumored couple posing for a mirror selfie while on the set of a Spider-Man movie. Tom is wearing his Spidey suit with his face exposed and covered in fake cuts and bruises. The Euphoria star stands behind him with a wide smile on her face, resting her chin on his shoulder and taking the photo with a silver camera.
Speculation of a romance between the two began when they were photographed kissing while taking a drive in Los Angeles and later spent the Fourth of July weekend together. Then, the Spider-Man: Far From Home stars were photographed together at a wedding last weekend. Their friend, Esteban Camarillo, posted a picture on his Instagram Stories showing Zendaya with her head on Tom's shoulder as he holds on to the sleeve of her floor-length brown dress. The two were smiling and appeared to be in good spirits in the group photo.
The two actors have yet to confirm if they're in a relationship, but romantic rumors about the two have been circulating on-and-off since their first Spider-Man press tour back in July 2017.
ET spoke with Zendaya last month, and she talked about being so close to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars. The highly anticipated film hits theaters on Dec. 17.
"I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," Zendaya said. "And you know, we all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think."
Zendaya celebrated her birthday while filming her HBO series Euphoria, which is currently shooting season two. The star posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the set to her Instagram Stories just before she turned 25, writing, "No place I'd rather spend my bday..."
When it comes to the upcoming season, Zendaya told ET that the installment is a "tough" one.
"Rue means so much to me, but she means so much to a lot of people I think. I'm grateful to have been able to bring her story and I think a lot of people's story through her to life," she shared. "It's brutal, but a character like that I think really deserves that time and deserves those moments. I'm in the middle of it right now. Like, I had a night shoot 'til 2:30 last night."
Season 2 of Euphoria is expected to premiere on HBO next year.
RELATED CONTENT
Zendaya and Tom Holland Photographed at a Wedding Together
Zendaya Reveals Family Basketball Goals, Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Immense Pressure of Spotlight
How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together
Tom Holland and Zendaya Take a PDA-Filled Drive: See the Pics