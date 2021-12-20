'Spider-Man' Producer Warned Zendaya and Tom Holland Not to Date When First Cast
Zendaya and Tom Holland are the latest iteration of Spider-Man co-stars to fall for each other in real life. The adorable pair have been promoting their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and have also gone public with their real-life romance.
They are not the first in the web slinger franchise to share a romantic tryst. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated back in 2001 while filming their turns as Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also dated from 2011 to 2015 while playing Parker and Gwen Stacy. No Way Home producer, Amy Pascal, revealed in a new interview with The New York Times that she cautioned Zendaya and Holland against dating when they were first cast in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal said. "Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."
Pascal isn't the only one to give the pair advice. Their Spider-Man co-star, J.B. Smoove, spoke to ET last month about Zendaya and Holland, saying, "I love those two.".
As for his sage wisdom, Smoove told ET, "Have time for love but have time for laughter. Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing."
Holland only had eyes for Zendaya earlier this month while ET's Nischelle Turner was interviewing him at the No Way Home premiere. When Zendaya hit the carpet, the action star stopped mid-interview to adorably watch his girlfriend's arrival.
Watch the clip below for more.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.
