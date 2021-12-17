Tom Holland Wants a Part on 'Euphoria' With Zendaya
Tom Holland Reveals He Farted on Zendaya While Filming 'Spider-M…
'When Calls the Heart’ Cast Heads Back to Hope Valley to Start F…
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
See Tom Holland Stop His 'Spider-Man' Interview to Watch Zendaya…
‘Burlesque’ Turns 10! Cher and Christina Aguilera’s On-Set Momen…
How Kim Kardashian Feels Around 'New Crush' Pete Davidson (Sourc…
Tristan Thompson Is Allegedly Expecting His Third Child
Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift and Plays Coy About Pete Dav…
Jason Hitch, '90 Day Fiancé' Star, Dies of COVID Complications
'90 Day Fiancé's Paola Says She's 'Not Optimistic' About Her Mar…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
‘And Just Like That’: Carrie Confronts Big's Ex-Wife After His W…
'The Voice': Girl Named Tom ‘Breaks the Stage’ During Finale Per…
'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexually Assaultin…
Jennifer Lopez Supports Ben Affleck as He Defends Jennifer Garne…
Royal Biographer Claims Prince Charles Is Royal Who Questioned C…
Diddy Delivers Emotional Eulogy at Kim Porter's Funeral
Matthew McConaughey Says He Earned 'Street Cred' With His Kids f…
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
Tom Holland already has his next gig with Zendaya in mind!
The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars and real-life couple sat down to answer some fan questions for IMDb. The first question for the two was, "When will Tom get a cameo on Euphoria?"
"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season," Holland said, with Zendaya, adding, "I know we should have tried to… Easter egg. Get you in there."
Holland then quipped, "I want to be in Euphoria!"
"I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone," the actress added. The highly anticipated second season of Euphoria will be premiere Jan. 9. Here's hoping it comes true!
Elsewhere in the fun Q&A, Holland and Zendaya shared which Hogwarts house their Spider-Man characters belong to.
"I think Peter would be in Hufflepuff. I think Peter is a very, very accepting person, whereas I think people in Gryffindor are real go-getters. They’re all about the Quidditch team and it’s, like, where I imagine the jocks are," Holland explained. "Whereas the people in Hufflepuff, I reckon, is where more of the artistic people end up going to. But I also think Peter Parker looks good in yellow."
As for Zendaya's MJ? The actor quickly replied without hesitation, "Slytherin, all day long for MJ!"
"Lies! No! Just because someone is honest and upfront does not mean they’re Slytherin," Zendaya said, adding she could be in Ravenclaw, to which Holland added, "Yeah, Ravenclaw is not a bad one."
The two also had a fun back-and-forth when deciding what Hogwarts houses their pets would be in.
The couple has been having a great press run for their latest Marvel flick. While chatting with ET at the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Holland adorably stopped in his tracks as he heard his girlfriend making her arrival.
Watch the must-see moment in the video below. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.
RELATED CONTENT:
Zendaya Shares Heartwarming Message for Boyfriend Tom Holland
Zendaya Stops Tom Holland in His Tracks at 'Spider-Man' Premiere
Zendaya and Tom Holland Reveal They're 'Controlling' In the Kitchen
Related Gallery