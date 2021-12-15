Zendaya Shares Heartwarming Message for Tom Holland Ahead of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Release
A little love for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Zendaya shared a heartfelt message for Tom Holland on Wednesday, ahead of their film's upcoming debut.
The actress took to Instagram to share a pair of photos that serve as a testament to sticking with your dreams. The first pic was a candid, behind-the-scenes photo from the production, and showed Holland in his Spidey suit dangling from wires in a sound stage.
The second photo in the slideshow was an adorable throwback pic featuring a toddler-aged Holland in a Spider-Man costume, pointing directly at the lens.
"My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you," Zendaya captioned the heartwarming post. "Some things never change and good thing♥️"
The pair recently walked the red carpet together on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While Holland went classic in a dark brown suit, Zendaya rocked a spider themed ensemble in a Valentino black, mesh dress that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and black spiderweb-like sequins throughout.
Holland and Zendaya made their red carpet debut as a couple at that London photo call earlier this month, posing together on the red carpet for the first time since the Spider-Man leading man confirmed their relationship in a November interview.
The photo call and L.A. premiere are among a string of public outings from the pair following Holland's GQ interview, in which he confirmed his relationship with Zendaya, after speculation began in July when they were photographed kissing in his car.
Fans will get a chance to see their on-screen chemistry when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.
