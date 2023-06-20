One year after the shocking death of his fiancé on their wedding day, Tom Mann is honoring his late love, Dani Hampson.

On June 18, the X Factor finalist and former Stereo Kicks boy band member took to Instagram with an emotional tribute marking the year anniversary of Dani's death. She was 34 years old.

"One year, somehow," he wrote. "One year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do’. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room. One year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come. One year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don’t know why you couldn’t stay."



Continued Mann, "Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss. I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you."

While the official cause of her death has never been disclosed, Mann announced the devastating news last June in an Instagram post, telling fans, "I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June."

The singer went on to explain, "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you. I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

The pair, who had been dating since 2015, got engaged in December 2019, and welcomed a son, Bowie, in October 2021.

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time," Mann concluded his message. "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

