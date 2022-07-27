Tom Mann shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to his late fiancée, Dani Hampson. On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Hampson sipping coffee.

“My person, it’s been so lonely without you,” he captioned the picture. “I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like. I love you until the end of time. X"

Mann’s reflective post comes just a week after he shared a throwback picture of Hampson, marking the one-month anniversary of her death. "The silly face you used to do to me, it will be ingrained in my mind forever,” the X Factor alum wrote over the video posted on his Stories.

Tom Mann/Instagram

“One month without you has felt like a lifetime," he continued, admitting that he is still speechless over his family's loss. "There are still no words & there never will be. I miss you so, so much my beautiful girl."

The post featured a video of Hampson dancing while filming herself in a mirror.

On June 20, Mann announced that Hampson tragically died two days prior, on what would have been their wedding day. The 34-year-old dancer and the singer shared 8-month-old son Bowie.

Since her tragic death, Mann has changed his Instagram icon to a photo of him, Hampson and their son, and has honored her through various tributes on his Instagram Stories. Hampson's cause of death has still yet to be released.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Mann Honors Late-Fiancee Dani Hampson One Month After Her Death

Tom Mann Says Son Misses Late Fiancée Dani Hampson 'Beyond Words'

Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death

Tom Mann Shares Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Their Wedding Day This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery