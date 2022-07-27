Tom Mann Says He 'Cannot Remember the Feeling of Happiness' Since Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death
Tom Mann shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to his late fiancée, Dani Hampson. On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Hampson sipping coffee.
“My person, it’s been so lonely without you,” he captioned the picture. “I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like. I love you until the end of time. X"
Mann’s reflective post comes just a week after he shared a throwback picture of Hampson, marking the one-month anniversary of her death. "The silly face you used to do to me, it will be ingrained in my mind forever,” the X Factor alum wrote over the video posted on his Stories.
“One month without you has felt like a lifetime," he continued, admitting that he is still speechless over his family's loss. "There are still no words & there never will be. I miss you so, so much my beautiful girl."
The post featured a video of Hampson dancing while filming herself in a mirror.
On June 20, Mann announced that Hampson tragically died two days prior, on what would have been their wedding day. The 34-year-old dancer and the singer shared 8-month-old son Bowie.
Since her tragic death, Mann has changed his Instagram icon to a photo of him, Hampson and their son, and has honored her through various tributes on his Instagram Stories. Hampson's cause of death has still yet to be released.
