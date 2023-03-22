Tom Sandoval to the rescue!

On Wednesday's all-new Vanderpump Rules, Tom stepped in to defend Raquel Leviss following her fallout with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly in Lake Havasu.

Following the trip, the group convenes at Tom and his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix's, home, for a pool party, where Lala decides to share her side of the story with Scheana Shay.

"I think she’s weak," Lala says of Raquel.

"She’s built so much confidence this year," Scheana retorts.

"That’s a PC answer, and I respect it, but I’m gonna decline that," Lala replies.

While Lala says she's unable to forgive Raquel for calling her a "mistress," Scheana reminds her that it was not long ago that she too was wearing that label.

"It’s like wearing a f**king scarlet letter," Scheana says in an interview before a flashback to her sit-down with Brandi Glanville for being with her then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, hits the screen.

"Here we are in 2022 and I’m still a home-wrecking whore," she continues.

The conversation about Raquel's behavior on the trip continues, with Kristina joining in. But Scheana isn't going to let all the back-and-forth about her then-bestie slide -- she decides to tell Raquel that Lala called her weak.

"I think Lala’s pathetic. Obviously, I’m not a weak f**king b***h," Raquel says.

Ariana joins the girls’ chat inside, where she suggests Lala talk with Raquel, but maybe not at this party. Kristina chimes in, telling Ariana that she wishes she could’ve stayed on the trip to be the buffer for the group.

"It’s very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy," Ariana says in an interview. "I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel, like they’ve given to other people in the past."

Ariana tries to play devil’s advocate with the girls and point out how they may not have given Raquel grace, but Katie says Raquel “needs to get her head checked.” Ariana slams Katie's “mean” comment, but it's not long before Tom jumps in to share his two cents.

After piling onto Katie, Ariana decides to walk away, telling the group that she's "not doing Tom-against-the-girls thing."

Raquel rejoins the conversation and asks the group what's going on. She's met with a snappy response from Lala, who encourages her to "put a thought together."

"I know you can do it," she adds.

It's here where Tom appears to reach his breaking point and jumps to Raquel's defense.

"Ugh, Jesus! Like, dude, can you stop? I can’t unsee the f**king bully that you were to her. For no reason! For no reason! To literally flex your f**king power," Tom screams.

Raquel agrees, calling Lala a "bully" and telling her that she's "f**king pathetic." She also has a few choice words for Katie and Kristina, telling the pair that they're "chihuahua followers."

After declaring that she was "done" with the drama, Raquel walks away and proceeds to have a chat with her ex-fiancée, James Kennedy, about him hiding the fact that he slept with Lala in the early days of their relationship.

Ariana also returns and attempts to make peace by telling Lala, Katie and Kristina that she needs their issue with Raquel to "be squared today."

Raquel tries to get in the last word with Lala, but Lala isn't having it, telling Raquel she’s "so bored" and questions why she continues to talk to her.

Continuing to slap the mistress label onto Lala, Raquel tells her she gives off "mistress bimbo vibes" and that she "can’t stand it."

"I honestly feel like I’ve leveled up from this girls’ trip, because a lot of my motivation in life has been to be liked by other people," Raquel says in an interview. "So, the fact that I’m facing Lala Kent? I’m loving this new version of me."

The episode ends with a look ahead to Scheana's wedding in Mexico, where there promises to be more drama among the group after Katie refuses to give up her hotel room at the resort, despite deciding not to attend the wedding following her spat with Scheana, who caught flack for encouraging Raquel to make out with Katie's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

Raquel Leviss Returns to L.A. for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: The Latest in Their Cheating Scandal

See the First 'VPR' Scandoval Footage in the Explosive New Trailer

