The Vanderpump Rules drama continues!

Over the weekend, Tom Sandoval was photographed outside Raquel Leviss' apartment, just days after Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix ended of their nine-year relationship over Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss.

Per TMZ , Sandoval was spotted arriving at Leviss' Los Angeles apartment Saturday night, keeping a low profile in all black as he entered. Sources tell the outlet that the pair were filming scenes together for the Bravo series earlier in the day, but cameras were not rolling when the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner showed up at Leviss' place that night.

The sighting comes amid a flurry of backlash over Sandoval and Leviss' reported relationship.

Multiple sources have since come forward since the breakup news rocked the Vanderpump Rules fandom, with numerous outlets claiming that the affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on for at least several months.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months," ET confirmed. "All the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

Madix was allegedly "blindsided" by the cheating, and that "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

ET confirmed that Leviss "has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town," and that the affair began "last summer."

Sandoval and Madix have had issues for some time, a source recently told ET, and had been trying to work them out. The source said there had been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things. The friend group hopes the two can work things out but she's telling friends it's over."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

As for how Madix found out about the alleged affair? ET confirmed learned of Sandoval and Leviss' dalliances on Wednesday, when she came out to support his band -- Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras -- at a show. A sexual selfie video popped up on Sandoval's phone, which Madix saw. She subsequently scrolled through past texts and saw a long string of inappropriate messages.

Also on Wednesday night, Leviss made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! alongside Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay. She addressed her controversial kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A different source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession.

On Saturday, Sandoval finally publicly addressed the news of their split and the cheating allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

A source close to production confirmed to ET on Friday that cameras are back up and rolling as the drama plays out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo.

A source told ET over the weekend, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

"Another source told ET, "Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK."

