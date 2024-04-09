Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have the same taste in women.

On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the exes both expressed their romantic interest in Tori Keeth, a longtime pal of their castmate, Scheana Shay.

Scheana initially set Tom up with Tori, much to Katie's dismay. When Tom, who'd always thought Tori was "super cute, super fly," learned that Tori liked him too, he was excited. Things seemed to be going well as Tori and Tom flirted at a bar, but their cute moment was interrupted by Katie.

"Where did you come from? This is my date!" Tom exclaimed, before complaining to the cameras, "What a little cockblocker. I don't know if Katie's really into Tori or if she kind of wants to compete with me to prove that she's better."

Katie -- who was in a relationship with Tom for more than a decade -- was unbothered, stating in a confessional, "If he doesn't like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder."

With that, Katie took over Tom's quasi-date and struck up her own conversation with Tori. During that chat, Katie told Tori that, while she hasn't dated a woman before, she has had sex with one.

"I've always had an attraction to women, but I was with Tom Schwartz forever, so I wasn't really acting on any of that," Katie said in a confessional. "But he's not going to stop me from doing anything now."

Tori was clearly into Katie, telling her, "You're so cute! You're making me nervous. You're so pretty. I want to kiss you so bad."

"You can kiss me," Katie responded, before the women proceeded to do just that.

The next day, Tori and Tom went out on a date. Tori had a get-together with Katie the following evening. As for who Tori is going to choose, Tom had his money on Katie winning the other woman's affections.

When ET spoke to the duo ahead of the show's season 11 premiere, they opened up about the love triangle, with Tom calling the situation "weird" and Katie noting that it was "a surprise."

"Who ever thinks they're gonna end up in a love triangle with their ex-husband? No one," she said. "We tried to not let it become too dramatic. We try to keep the peace there. It was relatively short-lived, but, yeah, weird times."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.