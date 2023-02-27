Tom Sizemore's family is sharing an update on his health just days after the actor suffered a brain aneurysm. In a statement shared with ET, Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, said the actor's family is deciding on "end of life matters" after doctors informed them that "there is no further hope" for the 61-year-old film star.

"In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke," the statement reads. "Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care."

"Today," the statement continues, "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

Sizemore's family also thank his fans for their support in the statement, adding that this has been a difficult time.

"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received," the statement concluded. "This has been a difficult time for them."

The latest update comes after his rep told ET that Sizemore's condition remained stagnant after the stroke.

"There is no change. Tom is still in the ICU in critical condition. He is having tests, and an MRI done today," Lago shared in a Feb. 19 update.

Hours before the incident, the actor, best known for his work in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Strange Days, shared a throw-back photo featuring the cast of his 1995 crime drama Heat.

The behind-the-scenes photo showed Sizemore hanging out with Robert DeNiro, Val Kilmer, Danny Trejo, Jon Voight and others.

According to IMDB, Sizemore has 30 films in different stages of production and post-production, and it's unknown at this time what will come of any of his forthcoming projects.

