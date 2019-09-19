There another Superman coming to the Arrowverse crossover!

ET confirmed on Thursday that Tom Welling will guest star in the CW's upcoming DC crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," reprising his Smallville role as Clark Kent. The five-episode event will, among many other things, "reveal what happened to the character almost 10 years after Smallville."

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement to ET. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

The crossover event -- which spans five of the CW's DC Comics shows: Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman (and will also feature characters from Black Lightning for the first time) -- will also feature two other Supermans: Tyler Hoechlin, who has previously played the Man of Steel on Supergirl and in last year's crossover, and Brandon Routh, who will reprise his Superman Returns take on the character, while also playing his Arrowverse character, Ray Palmer/The Atom.

Bitsie Tulloch is also set to return as Lois Lane, and Kevin Conroy, the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, will be making a special appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future.

Check out the broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" below:

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

