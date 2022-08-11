Tommy Lee Shocks Fans With Nude, Full-Frontal Photo
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee bared it all for his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, when he posted a full-frontal, nude picture of himself in a bathtub. Lee captioned the shocking selfie with the word, "Ooooopppsss."
He deleted the post within a few hours, replacing it with a meme of a nude man standing in front of an elephant captioned, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"
The drummer's wife, Brittany Furlan, responded in the comments section, writing "OH MY GOD."
This incident is not the first time the world has seen Lee bare it all. In 1995, a sex tape between him and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, was leaked to the public. The video became one of the largest scandals in Hollywood history and was the focus of the 2022 Hulu miniseries, Pam and Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.
Anderson famously said earlier this year that she had no intention of watching the series, leading to criticism of the show overall. One writer from The Guardian said the series' story "offers a screwball meditation on consent -- without the consent of one of its subjects."
In September, Lee told ET that he had no problem with Stan playing him in the show.
"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee shared. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."
Lee did, however, admit to ET that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.
Despite the drama, both Stan and James secured Primetime Emmy nominations for their acting while the series was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
