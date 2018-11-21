Toni Braxton just wants her engagement ring back on her finger!

The 51-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that her engagement ring from fiance Birdman is missing, after her luggage was lost on a recent Delta flight.

"Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing...including MY ENGAGEMENT RING!" Braxton wrote. "Whoever BORROWED it...PLEEEASE return it!!!! 😞😥I promise, no questions asked!"

The GRAMMY winner, who nicknamed her ring, Bonnie, also shared the news on her Instagram. "Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today 😢 my engagement ring is missing 😞 but I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!" she wrote.

Luckily, Delta appears to be on the case, as they tweeted back at Braxton on Tuesday. "Hi Toni. I am so sorry to hear this and my sincere apologies. I see that you were in contact with a team member at the airport. One moment please as I look into this. *HAN," the airline wrote.

Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman (real name Bryan Christopher Williams) in February, after nearly two years of dating.

The next month, she opened up to ET about how she knew the rapper was the one. "He and I have been friends for a really long time, for, like, 17 years and it just grew from friendship to more than that," she said.

"So you gotta keep your friends close," she added. "You never know what can happen."

The singer also shared details of her upcoming wedding with ET. Watch below.

