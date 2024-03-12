The Braxton family is returning to TV with a new reality series, and celebrated singer Toni Braxton is opening up about why they felt it was "really important" to do a show together once more.

On Sunday, Toni walked the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood, where she opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura about her new WE tv series, The Braxtons -- which comes three years after the end of Braxton Family Values and two years after the death of Toni's sister, Traci Braxton.

"You know, it's really important [because] we lost one of our sisters, she wanted us to do this show again, and we were hesitant at first," Toni shared. "But we said, 'We're gonna do it for Traci.'"

"What's really important about doing our show is [telling] real stories about family," she added. "And I think when people see our stories, maybe we can help them in having a loss in the family."

Traci died on March 12, 2022 at age 50 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Now, Toni and her family -- including Towanda, Trina and Tamar, as well as family matriarch Dr. Evelyn Braxton -- are healing and working through their loss through their new show.

"Everyone has had at loss in their families, and for us, it was our first and it's been difficult to deal with," Toni reflected. "But we've had so many people, so many fans, welcoming us, so that part helps us. I don't think people realize how much they're helping us."

Toni added that they "just started shooting last week."

The show is set to air on WE tv, but no premiere date has yet been announced.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

As for Sunday's star-studded Oscars viewing party, which was held to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Toni hit up the event alongside her son, Denim Cole Braxton, and the pair were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet.

"[I felt] it was important to be here, and my kid wanted to come, my 21-year-old," Toni said. "He's like, 'Mom, I have to meet Mr. Elton John!' I said, 'Sir Elton John, son.'"

"[Also], it's fabulous to be out! I haven't been out in a while, so it's good to get dressed up and show off your outfit sometimes," Toni added with a smile.

The gala event -- which featured an exclusive live performance from the retired "Rocket Man" singer -- raised a record-shattering $10.8 million for the foundation, Variety reports. The event has raised over $100 million in total over the three decades since it began.

RELATED CONTENT: